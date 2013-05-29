COLUMN-Chinese solar duties would harm its own producers: Wynn

By Gerard Wynn
LONDON May 29 China's threatened solar duties
on European Union products would harm its own industry, and
appears more likely to be rhetoric in a dispute where both sides
will gain from compromise.
The European Commission, the EU's executive, has accused
Chinese firms of selling solar panels at below cost in Europe -
a practice known as "dumping" - and plans to impose duties.
Following Chinese reminders of its significance as a trading
partner, however, a majority of EU governments oppose the plan,
a survey of member states showed on Monday.
Beijing has also wielded a stick, last year launching a
study on imposing its own tit-for-tat duties on imports of
European polysilicon, the raw ingredient of solar panels.
Chinese officials ratcheted up their rhetoric on Monday
night, saying the country "would take necessary steps to defend
its national interest".
But polysilicon duties would raise costs for China's module
makers, just as EU duties would make solar panels more expensive
and so harm its downstream solar installation industry.
Compromise may favour both sides.
Polysilicon is the main input in the manufacture of solar
panels or modules. It is melted into ingots and sliced into
wafers which are then printed with electrodes to make solar
cells, in turn welded and framed into finished modules.
INVESTIGATION
China has steadily developed a domestic polysilicon industry
which may be aided further by import duties.
In February last year the Ministry of Industry and
Information Technology issued the next five-year plan for the PV
industry which specified goals by the end of 2015 which included
promoting polysilicon producers with annual output of at least
50,000 tonnes.
In November, China's Ministry of Commerce launched an
investigation on whether duties should be levied on imports of
polysilicon from the United States, South Korea and the European
Union.
China has not yet filed a complaint with the World Trade
Organisation, the first step in a formal trade dispute.
The timing for a final decision is unclear but should be no
later than the end of this year, while an interim judgement is
expected at the end of June, say producers.
EVASIVE ACTION
Major polysilicon producers include Germany's Wacker Chemie
AG, U.S.-based Hemlock Semiconductor, South Korea's
OCI Company Ltd and Chinese producers GCL-Poly
Energy Holdings Limited and Daqo New Energy Corp
.
Notwithstanding China's attempts to build a local industry,
top Chinese module makers, including Hanwha SolarOne
Yingli and JA Solar, have contracts with Wacker
and/ or Hemlock.
Both Yingli and JA Solar state that some of these contracts
extend beyond 2013. Trina Solar refers to contracts with
German and U.S. suppliers.
In their latest annual reports, Hanwha said it "may be
adversely affected" by Chinese polysilicon import duties; Yingli
said "a large portion of polysilicon is from the countries
subject to investigation"; and JA Solar said "the prices of our
raw materials may increase".
They have options for evasive action.
One such would be a so-called tolling arrangement, whereby
Chinese module producers continued to take delivery of western
polysilicon under contract, but only after this had been
processed into an intermediate product by an offshore third
party such as a wafer manufacturer in Taiwan, as referred to by
Hanwha.
"We are currently negotiating with some Taiwan suppliers to
establish a polysilicon tolling business to replace the current
supplier mentioned above to reduce our exposure to potential
polysilicon tariffs," Hanwha said in April.
Such toll arrangements would raise costs, however.