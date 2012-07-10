COLUMN-Can governance scores spot a BP or Barclays?: Gerard Wynn

By Gerard Wynn
LONDON, July 10 For risk-wary investors it's an
attractive idea: an early warning flag that signposts companies
whose unsustainable business models or poor governance leave
them vulnerable to gaffes and disasters.
Unfortunately, there's no magic index or indicator which
flashes a red light before a company crisis such as Barclays'
rate-rigging or BP's 2010 Gulf oil spill.
Yet there is evidence that environmental, social and
governance (ESG) indicators do correlate with company
performance, as measured by stock price or other measures of
return on equity.
The rationale behind ESG scores is to widen the information
available about a company, under the maxim that you can only
manage what you measure. But there are plenty of areas of
uncertainty.
Which ESG data are most useful? Exactly how far and why ESG
scores correlate with company performance? Are investors
allocating their assets accordingly?
ESG is a relatively new generation of indicators which arose
from an earlier wave of socially responsible investment (SRI)
scores and ethical screening.
The latter sprang from an environmental movement and a new
generation of investors who wished to avoid certain sectors,
such as arms manufacturing.
The more recent ESG indicators took a different tack,
preferring to select top performers regardless of sector, on the
basis of scores on environmental (for example pollution), social
(health and safety) and governance (board oversight) criteria.
A review by Deutsche Bank of the two approaches, published
last month, found performance diverged according to the
inclusive, ESG approach, or the negative, exclusionary screen,
SRI approach.
Their report found agreement in the literature that high ESG
scores correlated positively with company performance, while SRI
added less upside, showing a positive or neutral correlation.
CORRELATION
The backdrop to the development of ESG scoring was a growing
disenchantment with the performance of SRI funds and investor
concern about a wave of massive, corporate governance-related
bankruptcies in the early 2000s, including that of Enron.
The United Nations became involved in the mid 2000s with its
"principles for responsible investment".
For investors, one challenge is how to apply now voluminous
ESG data with hundreds of individual data points.
A recent report by Harvard Business School authors in the
Journal of Applied Corporate Finance found that at present the
market - investors and analysts and so on - is most interested
in companies' ESG transparency.
Such interest may reflect an assumption that failure to
disclose data, for example on pollution, safety or staff
turnover, probably also implies poor performance on those
metrics, and in turn poor management.
However, a basic correlation analysis with share price
performance using Asset4 (a Thomson Reuters subsidiary) data
showed very weak correlation between the two.
The analysis was of the MSCI group of the world's 1,600
biggest companies. A correlation coefficient of 1
indicates a perfect, positive relationship, while a value of
minus 1 shows a perfectly negative relationship. A value of
around zero shows weak or no correlation.
SHARE CORRELATION WITH ESG DISCLOSURE
PERFORMANCE
ESG Governance Environment Social
2012 to date -0.058 0.048 -0.086 -0.050
2 YRS -0.127 0.242 -0.261 -0.100
5 YRS -0.054 0.263 -0.212 -0.015
This analysis suggests investors may be mistaken in thinking
disclosure is a guide to return on equity.
One challenge, then, is how to apply ESG data: the Deutsche
Bank report shows a comprehensive sustainability rating - not a
focus on disclosure or other isolated data points - correlates
with performance.
A second challenge is to go beyond establishing a
correlation, and unravel causality.
A third is for investors to act on the information.
As investors pay more attention to ESG data, this could
create further momentum for the approach.
On the investment side, investors with assets worth about
$32 trillion have signed up to the U.N.'s PRI, implying some
scope for such a feedback.
On the corporate side, about 2,200 companies have signed up
to the non-financial reporting guidelines under the Global
Reporting Initiative, a non-profit body affiliated with the
United Nations, compared with around 50 a decade ago
The bandwagon then seems to be rolling and companies will
likely be increasingly judged by more than just their short-term
profits performance. Maybe ESG reporting guidelines should be on
more CEO reading lists this summer.