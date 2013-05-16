COLUMN-Solar power costs closing in on wind: Wynn

By Gerard Wynn

LONDON May 16 Solar panels were cheaper than wind turbines for the first time last year in certain markets, per unit of capacity, and are rapidly closing a remaining gap in the full cost of power generation.

Until now, wind power has been the leading low-carbon alternative to oil, coal and gas, outside large niche markets such as Germany, which has seen a huge ramp-up in installed solar.

But that could change, with deep implications for the health of both industries if one substitutes the other.

As soon as this year, solar could for the first time surpass wind in annual global installed capacity, given an expected contraction in the wind market.

The full costs of wind power generation remain less than solar because of higher productivity and lower installation costs, but those advantages are eroding rapidly given current trends in equipment prices, with a glut of Chinese-made solar panels sending prices tumbling.

OVER-CAPACITY

Both sectors have struggled to shake off over-capacity, but in different ways, and with different outcomes for prices.

In solar power, over-capacity is largely a result of global commoditisation of the finished modules and the influx of cheap Chinese producers, which now dominate the market. (See Chart 1)

The result has been bankruptcies and continuing, sharp falls in solar panel, or module, prices.

In wind, over-capacity is a result of subsidy cuts and lower energy demand in western markets following the financial crisis, coupled with competition from low gas prices in the United States and a stagnating Chinese market.

But wind turbines are heavy, complicated pieces of moving machinery in which sales depend on local servicing.

They have not become commoditised, and three western producers lead the world market: Vestas, GE and Siemens. (See Chart 2)

The result of over-capacity has instead been a variety of cost-cutting strategies, including idled production, while prices have remained stable.