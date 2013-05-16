COLUMN-Solar power costs closing in on wind: Wynn

By Gerard Wynn
LONDON May 16 Solar panels were cheaper than
wind turbines for the first time last year in certain markets,
per unit of capacity, and are rapidly closing a remaining gap in
the full cost of power generation.
Until now, wind power has been the leading low-carbon
alternative to oil, coal and gas, outside large niche markets
such as Germany, which has seen a huge ramp-up in installed
solar.
But that could change, with deep implications for the health
of both industries if one substitutes the other.
As soon as this year, solar could for the first time surpass
wind in annual global installed capacity, given an expected
contraction in the wind market.
The full costs of wind power generation remain less than
solar because of higher productivity and lower installation
costs, but those advantages are eroding rapidly given current
trends in equipment prices, with a glut of Chinese-made solar
panels sending prices tumbling.
OVER-CAPACITY
Both sectors have struggled to shake off over-capacity, but
in different ways, and with different outcomes for prices.
In solar power, over-capacity is largely a result of global
commoditisation of the finished modules and the influx of cheap
Chinese producers, which now dominate the market. (See Chart 1)
The result has been bankruptcies and continuing, sharp falls
in solar panel, or module, prices.
In wind, over-capacity is a result of subsidy cuts and lower
energy demand in western markets following the financial crisis,
coupled with competition from low gas prices in the United
States and a stagnating Chinese market.
But wind turbines are heavy, complicated pieces of moving
machinery in which sales depend on local servicing.
They have not become commoditised, and three western
producers lead the world market: Vestas, GE and
Siemens. (See Chart 2)
The result of over-capacity has instead been a variety of
cost-cutting strategies, including idled production, while
prices have remained stable.