YOUR MONEY-Why parents lie to their kids about money

By Lou Carlozo
CHICAGO, April 30 Think you don't lie to your
kids about money? A typical dishonest scenario is all too
common: A parent says "No" to a $10 item, claiming not to have
enough money, but then places a $15 trinket in the shopping cart
for himself.
"When you say you can't afford something when you really
can, you're missing the opportunity to talk about priorities or
trade-offs," says Stuart Ritter, a vice president at T. Rowe
Price and a father of three. "Kids are perceptive, and
I think we underestimate their readiness to learn this stuff,
and their ability to pick up on what you and I are doing."
Ritter, an expert on family financial education, was
involved in a study for the company released in late March
called the "Parents, Kids & Money Survey." In this year's
report, the firm set out to interview more than 800 children
ages 8 to 14, in addition to 1,008 parents (split evenly between
moms and dads).
The Baltimore-based investment firm found, among other
things, that parents have just as tough a time talking money
with their kids as they do teaching them about sex.
They have such a hard time, in fact, that they lie about or
avoid money topics on a regular basis, even though in many
cases, their kids know something's up. One-third of parents
reported that they avoid conversations with their children about
money.
One of those big avoidance topics is mother-father
disagreements on money matters. While 46 percent of parents
report this as an issue, 42 percent of kids said they were aware
of such conflicts.
What's more, 77 percent of parents said they aren't always
honest with their kids about money, with 15 percent not telling
the truth at least weekly. Most commonly, 43 percent of parents
report being dishonest about how worried they are about money,
while 32 percent tell kids they can't afford something when they
really can.
In personal finance, you'll find no shortage of studies about
family money matters. Earlier this month, Junior Achievement and
the Allstate Foundation released their Teens and Personal
Finance survey, in which 56 percent of teenagers predicted they
will be as financially well-off or better than their parents - a
37 percent drop from 2011's 89 percent.
PSYCHOLOGY
That parents struggle with talking money makes sense to
those who study the issue from a psychological angle. Gustavo
Carlo, a professor who teaches child behavior and development at
the University of Missouri, co-authored a 2011 study that showed
parent/child ties are hurt by money worries at home. Parents
feel less connected to children and children face higher
depression rates - with poor communication at the root of it
all.
"My sense is we're not aware of the messages we are
sending," Carlo says. "If parents, for example, decide to get
something for the kid that he wants, that does not mean that the
family is in a good financial situation. But that may be exactly
the message that the kids gets."
Further, parents do a less-than-adequate job explaining how
their roles work.
"We can't just assume that children understand all of the
decision-making that parents go through, or the amount of work
the fathers and mothers do to provide for their family," Carlo
says. "Parents need to communicate and talk to their children,
so the misunderstandings are minimized."
When it comes to parents trying to sugar-coat financial
distress at home, "you are not fooling anyone - especially the
kids," says Susan Beacham, founder of Money Savvy Generation, a
Chicago-area company develops products that teach basic personal
finance skills to school-age children.
In her children's book "Home Sweet Home," co-authored by
Lynnette Khalfani Cox, a child confronts the reality that her
family is in financial trouble and they might lose their home.
Beacham based that character's struggle on what she sees in her
practice: When parents hide information from kids, it makes them
"more anxious, not less."
GROWING ON TREES
What kids believe about money proves parents have a long way
to go in their teaching; 22 percent say a safe deposit box is
the best place to put money when you want it to grow over time.
In other instances, they embrace modern-day variations of the
myth that money grows on trees.
Ritter recalls how recently, his 6-year-old daughter asked
for her own credit card. When he asked why, she replied without
missing a beat: "'Because if I have a credit card, I can go into
a store and get whatever I want.'"
Yet kids look up to their parents enough to give them higher
grades as financial guides than parents give themselves.
Forty-four percent of kids give parents an A (and an overall
grade of B+), whereas 17 percent of parents give themselves an A
(and an overall grade of B-).
"It's so much easier to say we don't know, when really we
may mean that we don't know where to start," says Lule
Demmissie, managing director of investment products and
retirement for TD Ameritrade.
Rather than dismiss awkward or big financial questions, she
suggests parents engage the curiosity of kids and make it a
learning adventure for all.
Even if parents have a stable financial life, it doesn't
help that they harbor some strange beliefs themselves, the T.
Rowe Price study found. The number of parents who think Social
Security will be available in its current form when their kids
retire: 26 percent. The number who think life exists on other
planets: more than double, at 59 percent.