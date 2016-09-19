Animal tagging group Datamars put up for sale by private equity owner-sources

FRANKFURT, Sept 19 Buyout group Columna Capital
is preparing its Swiss animal tagging group Datamars for a sale
in a potential deal that could be worth as much as over 300
million Swiss francs ($306 million), two people close to the
deal said.
The private equity investor has asked investment advisory
boutique Evercore to organise an auction for the
company, which is expected to start by mid-November when first
information packages to likely bidders will be sent out, the
people added.
Aiming to benefit from high valuations for technology
companies, Columna is expected to shop the asset to BC Partners
- which owns Datamars rival Allflex - as well as other
investors such as Advent, KKR, CVC, Cinven, HgCapital and
Montagu.
Columna Capital was not immediately available, while
Evercore declined to comment.
Datamars makes tags containing electronically stored
information, so-called radio-frequency identification (RFID)
microchips, which can be used to automatically identify animals
and goods. It also makes the microchip scanners that farmers,
veterinarians and animal control officers use to monitor
livestock or pets.
The company has revenue of about $100 million, according
Columna's website.
According to people close to the situation, Datamars' annual
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation
stand at 20-30 million francs and potential bidders may value
the company at up to 15 times that.
Datamars, in which Columna bought a minority interest in
2011 before taking complete control in 2014, employs more than
800 people worldwide.
($1 = 0.9796 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Victoria Bryan)