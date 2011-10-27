Com Hem bond sparks high yield revival hopes

LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) - Banks that underwrote the SEK13.2bn
debt backing the buyout of Swedish cable company Com Hem by
private equity group BC Partners are on track to price a
SEK3.5bn senior secured bond later on Thursday, a banking source
close to the deal said.
After bumper supply in the European high yield market
earlier this year, Com Hem will be only the third high yield
issuer to price in as many months.
The timing of the deal coincides with a sharp tightening in
credit indices after the announcement of Europe's long-awaited
Grand Plan, which, more or less, met market expectations.
"There is a dramatically improved mood in the market, and
this is what deals like Com Hem and Polkomtel have been waiting
for," said another banking source close to deal.
The Com Hem "club" deal, arranged behind the scenes with
13-15 predominantly European and Scandinavian investors
including two large anchor orders, will take out a bridge loan
underwritten by five banks -- Goldman Sachs, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Nordea and UBS -- in July.
Banks have been left with approximately EUR11.5bn of unsold
leveraged loans on various buyouts -- EUR4bn of which was
expected to be refinanced with high-yield bonds -- before
capital markets slammed shut in the summer.
In recent weeks, underwriters have stepped up efforts to
clear the backlog. The senior secured deal for Com Hem is
expected to be followed by a roadshow for a SEK2.65bn
subordinated eight-year bond, that could kick-off as early as
next week, the first source said.
On bridge financings, underwriters have the right to take an
issuer to the market at certain levels.
"We will find out what those levels are and then decide
whether to go to the market or not. We're working behind the
scenes to get an offering circular ready to enable us to go to
market," the source said.
SUB BOND A TOUGHER TEST
At 09:15 GMT, the iTraxx Crossover index made up of 50
mostly speculative-grade credits, was 44bp tighter at a new
Series 16 contract intraday tight of 676bp, according to Markit.
"November could shape up to be a good month for issuance,
but I'm still cautious. This initial euphoria may dissipate once
there has been some deeper analysis of the details of the
plans," the second source said.
Also boding well for the long-term development of the
European high-yield bond market were stricter conditions set on
banks to boost core Tier 1 ratios to 9% by next summer -- much
sooner than regulators have indicated previously, the second
source said.
"One reason there is going to be more supply is that banks
are going to have to shed a lot of assets, including loans.
Capital markets have to step in and investors are sitting on
cash waiting for new issues."
The planned public subordinated bond for Com Hem is seen as
a tougher test of the high-yield market.
Kinetic Concepts (KCI), rated B3/B, ditched plans for a
possible euro-tranche backing its buyout this week after coupon
demands crept up to 12-13%, one high-yield syndicate official
said.
"Some accounts seem to think they have more power than they
actually do. There's a lot of gauging going on in terms of
pricing, but there is also a lot of reverse enquiry. I've had
three calls already this morning," the second source added.
KCI is the only company in that rating scale that has tried
to market a deal in Europe recently, but opted solely for
dollars in the end, pricing a USD1.75bn 10.5% seven-year bond
with an all-in yield of 10.875% on Tuesday via RBC, Credit
Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley.
"It's a good benchmark for hard risk and how much of a
discount investors want to see to play a tough deal," one
high-yield official said.
Com Hem's leverage has come down significantly to 5.7 times
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) from 6.5 when the deal was underwritten three months
ago following better-than-expected second-quarter results
announced last week.
The senior secured bond is expected to price at the same
time as the allocation of the SEK7.1bn loan backing the buyout,
following a number of changes to the terms and structure, and a
hefty a original issue discount of 93.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)