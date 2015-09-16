China's COMAC says inks ICBC Leasing deal to supply 20 jets to Thai carrier

BEIJING, Sept 16 Chinese state-owned plane maker
Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) said on Wednesday it
has signed an initial agreement with lessor ICBC Financial
Leasing Co to lease 10 COMAC ARJ21 regional jets and 10 of its
C919 single-aisle commercial jets to Thai airline City Airways.
The order, sealed on the sidelines of the 2015 Beijing
airshow, lifts Comac's order book for the C919 to 514, and for
the ARJ21 to more than 300, mostly from domestic companies, a
Comac spokesman said. Financial terms weren't disclosed and
neither City Airways nor ICBC Financial commented immediately on
the COMAC statement.
The ARJ21, China's first locally built regional jet, is
designed to compete against Brazil's Embraer SA and
Canada's Bombardier Inc. The aircraft, which seats
about 90 passengers, has not yet been put into commercial
service.
COMAC is also making the self-developed narrow-body C919
jet, the first Chinese-built jet of its type, targeted at
eventually competing with Boeing Co and Airbus Group NV
.
China is keen to develop a successful commercial aircraft to
rival Boeing and Airbus. But it has been held back by
inexperience, a shortage of local aerospace design and
engineering talent, as well as a lack of home-grown companies
with the technology to help drive the project.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing
by Kenneth Maxwell)