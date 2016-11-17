Thursday night NFL football on NBC commands high ad prices-source

Nov 17 Even though television ratings are down
this year for National Football League games, Comcast Corp's
NBC television network still commands hefty prices
from advertisers for NFL games as pro football remains among the
most valuable properties on U.S. television.
On Thursday, NBC airs the first of its five "Thursday Night
Football" games. The network had been asking advertisers to pay
$560,000 for a 30-second spot, in line with what CBS Corp
commanded for five early-season games. NBC has gotten
some to pay as high as $600,000 for a spot, according to three
people with direct knowledge of the negotiations.
CBS averaged 14.7 million viewers for its games, which were
simulcast on the NFL's cable network and Twitter, a drop-off of
16 percent from last year.
Networks have had to give free extra commercial time to
advertisers to compensate for lower-than-promised ratings. This
has given them fewer available spots to sell.
Still, advertiser demand has remained steady, keeping prices
high. A media buyer with knowledge of negotiations said networks
have been able to offset lower ratings by charging higher rates
as measured by CPMs, "Cost Per Mille," or how much an advertiser
is paying to reach 1,000 people.
Ratings have been down across the board for the NFL this
season, though the drop-off has been most apparent in national
primetime games. The league has said the contentious U.S.
presidential election campaign siphoned off viewers from
football. Through the first nine weeks of the season, viewership
was down 14 percent from last year.
Last weekend, the first since the election, saw some
noticeable upticks.
NBC's Sunday night game between the Seattle Seahawks and New
England Patriots drew 22.5 million viewers, the most since the
second week of the season and the first to outdraw last year's
equivalent game on the schedule. Fox's late-afternoon national
game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers drew
28.9 million viewers, the highest on any network this season.
"These data points might support those who had attributed a
larger part of the viewership loss to the presidential elections
but it is too early to call," said a Barclays analyst in a
research report issued Thursday.
The Cowboys, Steelers and Patriots all boast large national
followings and both games were nail-biters. ESPN's Nov. 14
"Monday Night Football" game was down from the prior week.
(Reporting by Tim Baysinger; Editing by David Gregorio)