Comcast adds Barclays as adviser on Time Warner Cable deal-sources

NEW YORK Jan 21 Comcast Corp has added Barclays PLC as an adviser as the top U.S. cable provider evaluates a potential deal for Time Warner Cable Inc , according to people familiar with the matter.

Comcast hired Barclays late last year to review its deal options, along with JPMorgan Chase & Co that it had earlier tapped for advice, the people said.

The people asked not to be named because the matter is not public. Representatives from Comcast and Barclays declined to comment.

Reuters reported on Dec. 6 that Comcast brought in JPMorgan as a financial adviser as speculation about cable industry consolidation increased in the past several months.