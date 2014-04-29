BRIEF-Comcast will probably increase buybacks after deals-CNBC

UPDATE 2-Amazon's arrival sounds wake-up bell for Australia's sleepy retailers
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
NEW YORK, April 29 Comcast
* CEO Roberts says company will probably 'need to be in a position' to increase buybacks-CNBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christian Plumb)
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
HONG KONG, April 20 Asian stocks erased early losses and edged higher on Thursday as signs of resilience emerged in some markets, while steadying commodity prices - especially for oil - prompted some bargain hunting among investors.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04202017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Coal Minister Piyush Goyal to speak at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya at an event in New Delhi. 12:00 am: Housing & Urban Development Minister V