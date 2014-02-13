版本:
中国
2014年 2月 13日 星期四

BRIEF-Comcast optimistic Time Warner cable deal will get approved - CNBC

Feb 13 COMCAST: * Comcast corp roberts says optimistic Time Warner Cable deal will

get approved - cnbc * Time warner cable CEO marcus says there is no breakup fee related to

the Comcast deal - cnbc
