BRIEF-Comcast, Time Warner Cable to undergo "thorough" and detailed" review by NY regulator

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks sluggish after weak US GDP, dollar dips
* Euro near 5-1/2-mth high after upbeat European inflation data
May 19 Comcast Corp : * Time Warner Cable Inc merger to undergo "thorough and detailed"
investigation by New York regulator, governor cuomo says * Cuomo says New York state public service commission will use its new powers
to decide if merger is in best interest of Time Warner Cable customers, and
New York state as a whole * Cuomo says recent changes in state law have shifted burden to cable companies
to show that merger serves public interest
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an acquisition offer for Tribune Media Co, according to a source familiar with the matter.