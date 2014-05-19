版本:
BRIEF-Comcast, Time Warner Cable to undergo "thorough" and detailed" review by NY regulator

May 19 Comcast Corp : * Time Warner Cable Inc merger to undergo "thorough and detailed"

investigation by New York regulator, governor cuomo says * Cuomo says New York state public service commission will use its new powers

to decide if merger is in best interest of Time Warner Cable customers, and

New York state as a whole * Cuomo says recent changes in state law have shifted burden to cable companies

to show that merger serves public interest
