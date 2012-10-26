BRIEF-Comcast shares up 1.2 percent in premarket trading

Continental CEO eyes new business from Opel-Peugeot deal
BERLIN, March 2 Continental expects a possible tie-up between PSA Peugeot Citroen and General Motors' Opel division would boost its business, its chief executive said.
NEW YORK Oct 26 Comcast Corp : * Shares up 1.2 percent in premarket trading
BERLIN, March 2 Continental expects a possible tie-up between PSA Peugeot Citroen and General Motors' Opel division would boost its business, its chief executive said.
* Cyber attack downs Duty Free website, virus hits Group site
PARIS, March 2 Presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron said he would root out inequalities in France's pension system, sell down government stakes in major firms and downsize parliament, as he unveiled a manifesto to set him apart from traditionalists.