Comcast unveils new voice-activated cable TV guide

WASHINGTON, June 11 Comcast Corp on
Tuesday introduced at an industry conference a new,
compact-sized cable TV box that allows viewers to use voice
commands to search for TV shows, and lets users send web video
to their televison sets.
The cable giant's cloud-enabled X2 platform makes
personalized recommendations based on viewing history, tracks
what a viewer has already watched, and allows for
voice-activated searching, according to a demonstration from
Comcast CEO Brian Roberts at the National Cable &
Telecommunications Association's annual Cable Show in
Washington.
In his presentation, Roberts verbally asked for a list of
movies about basketball, which appeared on the screen along with
film ratings for each from the Rotten Tomatoes website.
"We put together everything from talking to the remote, to
getting to the content you want to get to faster," Roberts told
reporters.
The technology will be available for Comcast subscribers
later this year, Roberts said.