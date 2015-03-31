版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 31日 星期二 19:48 BJT

Comcast to form new company with CFO Michael Angelakis

March 31 Comcast Corp, the largest U.S. cable operator, said it would form a new company with its chief financial officer, Michael Angelakis, to invest in and focus on operating growth-oriented companies both in the United States and international markets.

Comcast said Angelakis would step down from his position as CFO and serve as the chief executive of the new company.

Comcast said the new company would have total capital commitments of up to $4.1 billion, of which $4 billion will be invested by Comcast. At least $40 million will be invested by Angelakis. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐