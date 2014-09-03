Charter, Comcast name spin-off company GreatLand Connections

BRIEF-Lakeside Minerals says application to voluntarily delist from the TSX venture exchange
* Lakeside Minerals announces application to voluntarily delist its shares from the tsx venture exchange
Sept 3 Charter Communications Inc and Comcast Corp said a new cable company to be spun off from Comcast after it buys Time Warner Cable Inc will be called GreatLand Connections Inc.
GreatLand Connections, an independent publicly traded company, will own and operate former Comcast systems serving about 2.5 million customers across the U.S. Midwest and southeast.
Comcast and Charter had agreed to spin-off a cable company, owned by both of them, as part of Comcast's efforts to win regulatory approvals for its proposed $45 billion purchase of Time Warner Cable Inc. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, click on ) (Adds port privatization details, updates comments) By Tatiana Bautzer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal SAO PAULO, April 19 Dubai Ports World Co and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA are seizing on Brazil's three-year-long recession and rising debt levels among local port operators to bid for marine terminals in one of the world's top commodity exporters. But their plan will not come cheap. Half of the 12 terminal and port sal
* Bombardier - issued statement regarding ruling by Ontario Superior Court Of Justice on motion to prevent termination of contract with Metrolinx