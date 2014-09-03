版本:
Charter, Comcast name spin-off company GreatLand Connections

Sept 3 Charter Communications Inc and Comcast Corp said a new cable company to be spun off from Comcast after it buys Time Warner Cable Inc will be called GreatLand Connections Inc.

GreatLand Connections, an independent publicly traded company, will own and operate former Comcast systems serving about 2.5 million customers across the U.S. Midwest and southeast.

Comcast and Charter had agreed to spin-off a cable company, owned by both of them, as part of Comcast's efforts to win regulatory approvals for its proposed $45 billion purchase of Time Warner Cable Inc. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
