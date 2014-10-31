版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 1日 星期六 02:40 BJT

REFILE-Comcast spin-off to list on Nasdaq in 2015

(Corrects to "spin-off" from "spinout" in headline)

Oct 31 Midwest Cable Inc, the cable company to be spun off from Comcast Corp after it buys Time Warner Cable Inc, said it would list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "GLCI" in 2015.

Upon completion of the merger, the company will change its name to GreatLand Connections Inc. (1.usa.gov/1tI9CiA)

Comcast said in April it would divest 2.5 million subscribers across the U.S. Midwest and southeast into a new publicly traded company that would be two-thirds owned by Comcast shareholders and one-third by Charter.

This was part of a three-way deal between Comcast, Charter Communications Inc and Time Warner Cable, aimed at winning regulatory approvals for Comcast's proposed $45 billion purchase of Time Warner Cable Inc. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐