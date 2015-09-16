Comcast creates new enterprise services unit to target big businesses

| NEW YORK, Sept 16
NEW YORK, Sept 16 Comcast Corp has set
up a new business services division to sell broadband, Wi-Fi,
ethernet and other services to large companies in the Fortune
1000 list, hoping to attract new revenue, the U.S. cable and
Internet provider said on Wednesday.
The new "Enterprise Services" unit will be under the
company's Comcast Business division, which currently offers
services to small-to-medium businesses, Comcast said in a
statement. Comcast Business is now targeting companies with
large revenue figures and is taking on rivals in the business
services market, such as wireless companies AT&T and
Verizon Communications Inc.
Unlike residential customers who may switch to satellite or
telephone players, businesses typically sign long-term
contracts, bringing in steady sales. Moreover, the push to grab
more business clients reflects how cable companies are searching
for new growth as their traditional business, selling TV
services to residential clients, matures.
Over the last six to nine months, Comcast has signed up 25 to
30 customers with $45 million in contracts, Bill Stemper,
president of Comcast Business, said in an interview.
Big banks are part of the list, he said without providing
details.
Comcast, the largest U.S. cable operator, reported business
services revenue, which includes sales to companies of broadband
Internet, voice lines and network services, of $4 billion in
2014, up 22 percent from a year earlier. Its cable business was
up 1.2 percent last year to $20.8 billion.
"We have that $1 billion mark in our mind" for the new
enterprise services unit, Stemper said. "In five to six years
(the unit) should be starting to get to that level."
Comcast, which offers services in 39 states and the District
of Columbia, will serve business customers in areas where it is
absent, such as Los Angeles and New York City, through
partnerships with other Internet providers such as Time Warner
Cable and Cox Communications, Stemper said.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak)