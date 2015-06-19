UPDATE 3-Comcast founder, cable industry leader Ralph Roberts dies at 95

(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Malathi Nayak and Anya George Tharakan
June 19 Comcast Corp founder and
prominent cable industry executive Ralph Roberts died on
Thursday at the age of 95, the company said.
Roberts, who set up Comcast after he bought a small cable
television operator in Tupelo, Mississippi in 1963, died of
natural causes in Philadelphia, Comcast said in a statement.
From selling ads to golf clubs and men's accessories in his
early years, Roberts ambitiously ventured into America's
fledgling cable industry. He led Comcast from its humble
beginnings to a $150 billion media conglomerate.
Roberts, who was chairman emeritus of Comcast's board, had
spent more than five decades at the company.
"Ralph was a born entrepreneur, a visionary businessman, a
philanthropist and a wonderful human being," the company said in
a statement.
After about a decade of building out cable networks and
signing up subscribers, Comcast went public on the Nasdaq under
Roberts' helm in 1972.
A sharply-dressed businessman, who often donned tailored
suits and bow ties, Roberts was a dogged deal maker. In 1986, he
led the acquisition of a 26 percent stake in Group W Cable
expanding its customer base to more than a million.
The purchase of AT&T Broadband, the cable service of
telephone giant AT&T Inc, for $30 billion in 2001,
catapulted Comcast into the No. 1 U.S. cable TV operator with
more than 21 million subscribers.
His son, Brian Roberts, took on the top post at Comcast in
2002 and has since been its CEO. The Roberts family forayed into
the media business by acquiring NBC Universal that includes
broadcast, cable, movie studio and theme park businesses.
"He has left a lasting legacy on the communications
landscape of America," U.S Federal Communications Commission
Chairman Tom Wheeler said in a statement.
After a slew of acquisitions over the years, Comcast's plan
to buy its rival Time Warner Cable was upset by regulatory
opposition in April.
"He exemplified the value of working hard and treating
others with kindness and respect," TWC CEO Rob Marcus said in a
statement. "His influence has extended far beyond Comcast and
cable."
Roberts is survived by Suzanne Roberts, his wife of more
than 70 years, four children and eight grandchildren.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak in New York and Anya George
Tharakan in Bengaluru,; additional reporting by Alina Selyukh;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Andrew Hay)