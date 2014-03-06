Comcast buys advertising startup Freewheel for $360 million

March 6 Comcast Corp, the
entertainment and cable group, said on Thursday it bought
Freewheel, a startup that personalizes and inserts online video
ads for media clients, as it tries to boost its digital
advertising business.
The companies did not reveal financial details but a source
familiar with the transaction valued it at $360 million.
Freewheel's website said its clients range from media
companies such as 21st Century Fox Inc and Viacom Inc
to Comcast competitors like Dish Network Corp
and DirecTV.
Freewheel's investors include Steamboat Ventures, Turner
Broadcasting System, DirecTV, Battery Ventures, and Foundation
Capital.
Comcast recently agreed to acquire Time Warner Cable Inc
for $45.2 billion.