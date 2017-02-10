U.S. regulator charges China citizens over Comcast-Dreamworks trades

WASHINGTON Feb 10 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had filed civil securities fraud charges against five Chinese citizens for alleged insider trading ahead of the April 2016 acquisition of DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc by Comcast Corp.

The SEC said in a statement it had also won a court order freezing brokerage accounts holding more than $29 million in illegal profits from the insider trading.

The SEC complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York, charges Michael Yin with securities fraud and names the holders of the five brokerage

accounts - Lizhao Su, Zhiqing Yin, Jun Qin, Yan Zhou and Bei Xie - as relief defendants. The SEC also said it is seeking a permanent injunction, return of profits, civil penalties and other relief.

(Writing by Eric Walsh)