UPDATE 1-Comcast's profit rises; company adds video subscribers

(Adds details on net subscribers, business segments)
By Liana B. Baker
April 22 Comcast Corp, the largest
U.S. cable operator, posted higher first-quarter revenue and net
income on Tuesday showing it could add video subscribers for two
quarters in a row, a rare sight in the cable industry.
On the cable side, Comcast added 24,000 net video
subscribers in the first quarter, which surprised Wall Street
analysts who expected a loss of 26,000 net subscribers,
according to StreetAccount. Last year's fourth quarter saw the
first cable video subscriber gain in more than six years for
Comcast.
Comcast's high speed Internet growth slowed in the quarter.
It added 383,000 net subscribers, fewer than a year ago and
missing estimates.
Comcast's Internet business became the target of Netflix
criticism on Monday, the culmination of months of tussling over
the speed Comcast delivers the online streaming service to its
cable customers.
Comcast, which made a $45.3 billion bid to acquire the
second-largest U.S. cable operator Time Warner Cable in
February, said it had $17 million in costs related to the
acquisition in the quarter.
It is waiting for approval from U.S. regulators on that
deal.
Comcast's free cash flow declined 10 percent in the quarter
to $2.8 billion because of an increase in working capital
related to the Olympics and TV and film production.
The Sochi Olympics, which aired in February, generated more
than $1.1 billion in revenue in the quarter, Comcast said. This
helped boost revenue at the NBC broadcast network by 73 percent
to $2.6 billion.
Comcast reported net income of $1.87 billion, or 71 cents
per share, compared with $1.44 billion, or 54 cents a share, a
year earlier. Excluding items such as a sale of an investment in
the quarter, EPS was 68 cents, which beat analysts' estimates by
four cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 14 percent to $17.41 billion from $15.31
billion. Analysts on average expecting $17.04 billion.
Comcast shares were up 1 pct in premarket trading at $50.40
per share.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and
Sofina Mirza-Reid)