Comcast renames Versus as NBC Sports Network

NEW YORK Aug 1 Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), trying
to capitalize on the lucrative sports television market, will
re-brand its Versus cable channel as the NBC Sports Network
starting next year, it said on Monday.
Comcast will also update the NBC Sports logo, another step
in its effort to build name recognition and win viewers away
from sports networks such as Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) ESPN and
News Corp's (NWSA.O) Fox Sports Network.
Since Comcast's purchase of a controlling interest in NBC
Universal, the cable company has sought to bring together its
legacy sports networks with those of NBC Sports.
Already, it has said it will share coverage of major events
-- such as the Olympics -- across its networks and has made
significant changes to management, including replacing
long-time sports chief Dick Ebersol with Mark Lazarus.
Versus, once called Outdoor Life Network, is best known for
its coverage of ice hockey, cycling and adventure sports. Its
website was previously renamed nbcsports.com.
The Versus re-branding will take effect on Jan. 2.
(Reporting by Paul Thomasch; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)