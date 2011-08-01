Comcast renames Versus as NBC Sports Network

NEW YORK Aug 1 Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), trying to capitalize on the lucrative sports television market, will re-brand its Versus cable channel as the NBC Sports Network starting next year, it said on Monday.

Comcast will also update the NBC Sports logo, another step in its effort to build name recognition and win viewers away from sports networks such as Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) ESPN and News Corp's (NWSA.O) Fox Sports Network.

Since Comcast's purchase of a controlling interest in NBC Universal, the cable company has sought to bring together its legacy sports networks with those of NBC Sports.

Already, it has said it will share coverage of major events -- such as the Olympics -- across its networks and has made significant changes to management, including replacing long-time sports chief Dick Ebersol with Mark Lazarus.

Versus, once called Outdoor Life Network, is best known for its coverage of ice hockey, cycling and adventure sports. Its website was previously renamed nbcsports.com.

The Versus re-branding will take effect on Jan. 2. (Reporting by Paul Thomasch; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)