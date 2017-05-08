Comcast launches new WiFi service as connected devices grow

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 8 Comcast Corp launched
a new cloud-based service on Monday that allows users to control
and monitor their Wi-Fi usage as the largest cable provider in
the U.S. looks for ways to boost consumer loyalty in its
broadband business.
The service, called XFi, allows users to set up their home
Wi-Fi, shut off children's devices at bedtime, and troubleshoot
problems from an application on their mobile phones, website or
television. It is now available for free to 10 million of
Comcast's Xfinity Internet customers with compatible WiFi
devices.
Comcast is trying to improve the home Wi-Fi experience at a
time when its customers are connecting a growing number of
devices. The Philadelphia-based company says that by 2020,
Americans will have an average of 50 connected devices in their
homes.
Its efforts come at a time when broadband subscribers are
outnumbering video customers as more consumers drop their cable
packages or never subscribe in the first place. In 2016, Comcast
had 24.7 million high-speed Internet customers and 22.5 million
video customers, according to a filing.
On the company's post-earnings conference call, Chief
Executive Brian Roberts said last month that "we have more
broadband customers than we do video, and the rate of that
growth is pretty exciting in broadband." Comcast's broadband
business grew 10.1 percent in the first quarter ended March 31.
In creating XFi, the company hopes to reduce churn, or
customer defections. Chris Satchell, chief product officer, said
in an interview that half of the customer complaints Comcast
receives about Internet service are actually about Wi-Fi.
"We want the connectivity in the home to be as good as
connectivity to the home," Satchell said.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley)