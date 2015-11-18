MOVES-Two executives join new investment firm backed by Comcast -sources

Nov 18 Former Comcast Corp chief
financial officer Michael Angelakis hired two executives for his
new investment company, according to people familiar with the
matter.
The executives, former Sunoco LP Chief Financial
Officer Clare McGrory and Davis Polk & Wardwell Partner David
Caplan, are the first hires by Angelakis' firm to come from
outside of Comcast, which is the main financial backer of the
company.
Representatives from Davis Polk and Sunoco confirmed the
departures. Comcast declined to comment.
The firm will invest in and operate growth-oriented
companies in the United States and globally. It plans to do
deals in various sectors, and not just in technology, media and
telecommunications.
McGrory will join the firm, which has not yet been named, as
a partner and CFO, said the sources, who asked not to be named
because the hires had not yet been announced. McGrory left the
master limited partnership Sunoco on Oct. 30. Before she was CFO
and treasurer, she has held other positions over the past 13
years at Sunoco in finance and investor relations.
Caplan, an attorney who focuses on mergers and acquisitions
at Davis Polk, will become a partner and general counsel in the
new company after he leaves the law firm at the end of the year.
Caplan has worked on several of Comcast's major deals
including its acquisition of NBCUniversal and its sale of
spectrum to Verizon Wireless. He recently led the M&A
group and worked with clients such as Aetna Inc, L
Brands, PwC and Sterling Equity.
Angelakis announced earlier this year that he was stepping
down as Comcast's CFO to become the chief executive of the new
company.
It has secured $4 billion in capital commitments from
Comcast, along with up to $100 million from senior members of
the management team, including $40 million from Angelakis
personally. Comcast has an exclusive agreement to be the sole
outside investor in the firm for 10 years.
Besides Angelakis, Comcast's former corporate development
and strategy chief Alexander Evans has also moved to the new
firm as a partner. Both Angelakis and Evans previously worked at
private equity firm Providence Equity.
Comcast announced earlier this month that longtime Morgan
Stanley investment banker Robert Eatroff was joining the
cable and media company to head global corporate development and
strategy.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Chris Reese)