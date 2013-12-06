版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 7日 星期六 03:51 BJT

Comcast seeks advice on potential Time Warner Cable bid -sources

NEW YORK Dec 6 Top U.S. cable provider Comcast Corp has tapped JP Morgan Chase & Co for advice as it evaluates a potential bid for Time Warner Cable Inc , people familiar with the matter said.

Comcast brought in JPMorgan to help review options as speculation of cable industry consolidation increased in the past several months, one of the people said.

The people asked not to be named because the matter is not public. Representatives for Comcast and JPMorgan declined to comment.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐