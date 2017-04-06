UPDATE 3-Comcast enters U.S. wireless business with unlimited data plans

(Adds Breakingviews link, closing share price)
By Anjali Athavaley
NEW YORK, April 6 Comcast Corp on
Thursday unveiled a wireless service with an unlimited data
plan, making it the first major U.S. cable provider to enter the
highly competitive wireless market.
Unlimited data, talk and text will be available by mid-year
for $65 per line for up to five lines, or $45 per line for
customers with Comcast's top X1 packages, which bundle TV,
internet and phone services, the company said.
U.S. wireless carriers Verizon Communications Inc,
AT&T Inc, T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp
have recently offered unlimited monthly plans ranging from $50
to $90 for a single line.
The details released on Thursday removed some uncertainty in
the market on how Comcast would price and roll out its service,
dubbed Xfinity Mobile. Comcast shares closed 2.1 percent higher
at $38.13.
Comcast is moving into wireless as cable companies seek to
add more services to reduce customer churn, or attrition, as
younger viewers shun high-priced subscriptions in favor of
cheaper online options.
Rival cable provider Charter Communications Inc
plans to launch a wireless service in 2018.
Comcast's service will launch on Verizon's airwaves as part
of a 2011 agreement between the two companies. It will allow
customers to switch automatically to Comcast's Wi-Fi hotspots
from 4G LTE.
Comcast will limit the service's rollout to customers within
its footprint, which includes major markets like Philadelphia
and Chicago. It will initially be available only to subscribers
with Xfinity broadband service.
Comcast had roughly 25 million high-speed Internet customers
in 2016, according to a filing.
It did not state its investment in Xfinity Mobile or the
expected return. Chief Financial Officer Mike Cavanagh said in a
meeting with analysts on Thursday that the service would be cash
flow positive over time.
Analysts at JPMorgan wrote in January that building a
wireless business could cost Comcast hundreds of millions of
dollars annually in the first few years, potentially cutting as
much as 5 cents to 10 cents off earnings per share in 2017.
Jonathan Chaplin, an analyst at New Street Research, said in
a note earlier this week that Comcast's agreement with Verizon
was merely a way to enter the market.
"Comcast will secure far better economics in wireless in
time, either through a network sharing arrangement with or an
acquisition of one or more carriers," he said.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Dan Grebler and
Richard Chang)