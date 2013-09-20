NBC chief Greenblatt extends contract through 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (April 11)
Sept 20 NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt has extended his contract with the Comcast-owned broadcast network through 2017, a person with knowledge of the decision said on Friday.
The former Showtime cable channel executive was hired in 2011 by Comcast to run NBC, which has struggled for years to move out of last place among the four major broadcast networks.
For the TV season that ended in May, NBC again finished last in ratings for total viewers, and third among viewers in the 18- to 49-year-old range prized by advertisers, according to Nielsen.
Greenblatt is bringing several new shows to the network's lineup this fall, including comedy "The Michael J. Fox Show" and drama "The Blacklist," which stars James Spader as one of the FBI's most-wanted fugitives. The network's biggest hits include "Sunday Night Football" and singing competition "The Voice."
