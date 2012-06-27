Comcast to pay $800,000 to resolve FCC probe

BRIEF-Nutanix reports Q2 GAAP loss per share of $0.66
* Nutanix reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday said Comcast Corp will pay $800,000 to resolve an investigation of its broadband-related merger conditions.
The agency extended for one year a merger condition that requires the cable operator to offer a reasonably priced broadband option to consumers who do not receive their cable service from the company.
The condition was imposed as part of its regulatory approval to buy a 51 percent stake in NBC Universal from General Electric Co last year.
* Nutanix reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
CHICAGO, March 2 Federal law enforcement officials conducting a criminal probe of heavy machinery manufacturer Caterpillar Inc searched three of its facilities on Thursday, prompting a sharp sell-off in the company's stock.
WASHINGTON, March 2 A coalition of 53 companies on Thursday backed transgender rights at the U.S. Supreme Court, signing on to a brief supporting a Virginia student who is fighting to use the school bathroom that corresponds with his gender identity.