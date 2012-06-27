Comcast to pay $800,000 to resolve FCC probe

WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday said Comcast Corp will pay $800,000 to resolve an investigation of its broadband-related merger conditions.

The agency extended for one year a merger condition that requires the cable operator to offer a reasonably priced broadband option to consumers who do not receive their cable service from the company.

The condition was imposed as part of its regulatory approval to buy a 51 percent stake in NBC Universal from General Electric Co last year.