UPDATE 1-Comcast to pay $800,000 to resolve FCC probe

* FCC, in unprecedented move, extends a merger condition
* Closes probe into Comcast standalone broadband services
* Mandates training, ads to promote standalone service
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission said on Wednesday that Comcast Corp
would pay $800,000 to resolve an investigation of its
broadband-related merger conditions.
The FCC said it began the probe after it was tipped that
Comcast was not properly marketing its standalone broadband
services, violating a condition of its merger with NBC Universal
that requires the cable operator to offer reasonably priced
Internet services to consumers who do not subscribe to its cable
offerings.
"Today's action demonstrates that compliance with Commission
orders is not optional," said FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski.
The consent decree adopted on Wednesday requires Comcast to
pay $800,000 to the U.S. Treasury to resolve the dispute. It
also, for the first time in FCC history, extends the merger
condition for an additional year.
"The unprecedented merger condition extension, significant
voluntary contribution, and robust compliance plan send a clear
message to the American public and the communications industry
that the FCC will vigorously enforce its merger conditions, to
the ultimate benefit of consumers," FCC Enforcement Bureau Chief
Michele Ellison said.
Sena Fitzmaurice, Comcast's vice president of government
communications, said the company was pleased that it could
address these issues constructively with the FCC and in a
consensual manner.
Comcast, the No. 1 provider of video and residential
Internet service in the United States, acquired a 51 percent
stake in NBC Universal from General Electric Co last
year.
Approval of the merger after a year-long review by the FCC
and Justice Department came with a list of conditions to protect
the public interest and prevent anti-competitive practices.
Among those conditions was a requirement to actively market
for three years a standalone broadband service with speeds of at
least 6 mbps for no more than $49.95 per month - equivalent to
terms offered to consumers who bundled their cable and broadband
services with Comcast.
"Comcast has incorporated the extensive commitments and
conditions from the NBCUniversal transaction into the DNA of our
business practices, including the commitment to offer standalone
broadband Internet," said Fitzmaurice.
The company introduced a "Performance Starter" option for
standalone broadband service to comply with the merger
condition. The FCC probe questioned if that service could have
been rolled out differently or better, Fitzmaurice said.
Wednesday's consent decree means Comcast must keep that
standalone service in place through Feb. 21, 2015.
It also mandates a dedicated Internet page for standalone
broadband services, a major advertising promotion in 2013 for
the broadband services and training for customer service
representatives to ensure they are familiar with the Performance
Starter option.