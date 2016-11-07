NBCUniversal in deal to sell ads for Apple News

Nov 7 Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal will
begin selling ads for Apple Inc's News app next year in
an exclusive deal, the companies announced on Monday.
Apple will outsource the selling to NBCUniversal, which
already has relationships with many major U.S. advertisers. The
deal is reminiscent of one that Snapchat struck with Viacom
earlier this year, under which Viacom sells advertising
on Snapchat's behalf.
Unlike Apple, however, Snapchat has been filling its sales
roster as it prepares for next year's initial public offering.
Apple does not have its own sales team after it shut down its
iAd app ad network in June, which was used to fill unsold
inventory for Apple News.
Apple launched its News app last year and currently has over
70 million active monthly users.
Publishers on the app, which include The Wall Street Journal
and The New York Times, will still be able to sell their own ads
and keep all of the revenue, but now NBCUniversal, rather than
Apple, will sell the extra inventory.
For NBCUniversal, this provides another platform to offer
advertisers. Like most legacy U.S. media companies, NBCUniversal
parent company Comcast has invested heavily in digital-native
companies like BuzzFeed and Vox, partly in an effort to better
service existing advertisers. For example, NBCUniversal and Vox
partnered on an ad product, Concert, that packages inventory
from NBCUniversal and Vox's digital properties and offers it to
advertisers.
NBCUniversal would not say how the revenue would be split
for the ads it sells against other publishers' content; in the
past, publishers would get 70 percent of the revenue with the
other 30 percent going to Apple. Publishers also have the
ability to opt out of having NBCUniversal sell ads against their
content.
NBCUniversal said it will also work with Apple on new ad
products for the app.
NBCUniversal will form a new sales unit dedicated to the
News app, which will be lead by senior vice president James
Kreckler.
(Reporting by Tim Baysinger in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)