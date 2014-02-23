Comcast customers to see improved Netflix speeds

Feb 23 Comcast Corp customers are
about to get improved streaming service from Netflix
after the two companies announced on Sunday an agreement to give
Netflix a direct connection to the broadband provider.
This agreement means that Netflix will deliver its movies
and TV programs to Comcast's broadband network as opposed
through third party providers, giving viewers faster streaming
speeds for watching movies and TV programs.
The deal could also mean that other broadband providers like
Verizon and AT&T will have to strike a similar
arrangements, known in the industry as interconnect agreements.
The companies said in a joint statement that they have been
"working collaboratively over many months" to strike a
multi-year agreement. The terms were not disclosed and Netflix
will not receive preferential network treatment, the companies
said.
With more than 44 million subscribers throughout the world,
Netflix has been making an effort to connect directly with
broadband Internet providers. It has struck similar deals with
Cablevision and Cox.
The announcement comes as Comcast prepares to acquire Time
Warner Cable for $45 billion, a deal that will draw the
scrutiny of U.S. antitrust enforcers.
The combined company would have a near 30 percent share of
the U.S. pay television market, as well as be the major provider
of broadband Internet access.
At the same time, Federal regulators are wrestling with an
issue known as "Net neutrality" concerning broadband providers
and whether they can slow down traffic to some particular
websites or applications, potentially forcing content providers
to pay for faster Web service.
The Federal Communications Commission said last week it
plans to rewrite the rules after a U.S. court struck down the
commission's previous version.