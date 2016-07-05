Comcast to add Netflix content on its X1 set-top box

UPDATE 1-Retailer Casino confident over 2017 as France and Brazil improve
* Estimated 2016 French op profit slightly over 500 mln euros
July 5 Comcast Corp, the owner of the NBC TV network, has reached an agreement with Netflix Inc to stream Netflix content through its X1 set-top box, the companies said.
The service will be available to customers later this year. No further details were disclosed.
Comcast has been adding features to its X1 service in a bid to retain pay-TV subscribers, who have increasingly gravitated to online video offerings from companies like Netflix and Hulu.
Netflix's shares were up 2.7 percent at $99.18 after technology website Re/code first reported the deal. Comcast's shares were down 0.6 percent at $64.88. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Estimated 2016 French op profit slightly over 500 mln euros
* Sterling rises from 3-month lows on dollar weakness (Adds sterling, Trump, Northern Ireland)
LONDON, Jan 17 European shares were dragged lower by miners and carmakers on Tuesday, as markets awaited details of Britain's Brexit position in a late morning speech by Prime Minister Theresa May.