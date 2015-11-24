版本:
U.S. DoJ probing Comcast's role in "spot" cable ad sales market-WSJ

Nov 24 The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether cable company Comcast Corp is hindering competition in cable advertising sales, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a document reviewed by the newspaper.

The document, which is known as a civil investigative demand, indicates that the Justice department's antitrust division is probing whether Comcast's cable ad sales, as well as its deals to represent rival pay TV providers' ad sales, are hindering competition. (on.wsj.com/1HkGWFE)

Representatives of the DoJ and Comcast were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

