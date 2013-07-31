Comcast's second-quarter profit, revenue rises

July 31 Comcast Corp posted a higher
quarterly profit on Wednesday, as it added more Internet
customers than expected on the cable side and saw a more than 20
percent increase in operating cash flow at its NBC Universal
unit.
The top U.S. cable TV provider, which also owns NBC
Universal, posted a second-quarter profit of $1.73 billion, or
65 cents a share, compared with $1.3 billion or 50 cents a year
ago.
It beat Wall Street analysts' estimates by 2 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $16.27 billion. Analysts, on
average, expected $16 billion.