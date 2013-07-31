UPDATE 2-NBC Universal's fortune reversal lifts Comcast results

By Liana B. Baker
July 31 Comcast Corp posted a higher
quarterly profit on Wednesday, as it added more Internet
customers than expected on the cable side and saw a more than 20
percent increase in operating cash flow at its NBC Universal
unit.
Its shares rose more than 6 percent in morning trading to
$45.30 on the better-than-expected results.
Analysts said Comcast's cable business outperformed in what
is generally a seasonally weak quarter for the industry, when
colleges close for the summer and people disconnect cable
service ahead of a move.
"The second quarter is always tough for the cable business.
But you'd never know it from Comcast's second-quarter results,"
Moffett Research analyst Craig Moffett said. "This consistency
speaks to the tight ship Comcast is running these days."
Comcast's cable unit, which has the most U.S. subscribers of
any cable company with 21.7 million, added 187,000 high-speed
Internet customers on a net basis. This beat analysts'
expectations of 150,500 additions, which Wall Street was
expecting, according to StreetAccount.
Comcast, like its smaller rivals, increasingly relies on
Internet customers for growth as they continue to lose cable TV
subscribers and grapple with rising programming costs.
Comcast lost about 159,000 video subscribers in the quarter,
which slightly beat estimates of a loss of 159,700 subscribers,
according to Street Account.
The cable industry faces a challenge from customers who
consume an increasing amount of Internet video and subscribe to
lower-cost alternatives such as Netflix.
MEDIA SHINES
Comcast clinched full control of NBC Universal for $16.7
billion earlier this year by buying out General Electric's stake
a few years ahead of schedule. It owns broadcaster NBC, the film
studio Universal and a host of cable channels. While the unit is
viewed by Wall Street as a perennial money loser in need of a
turnaround, it made money for Comcast in the second quarter.
Operating cash flow at NBC Universal rose 21 percent to
$1.191 billion, driven by the box office performance of the
action movie "Fast and Furious 6" and a strong quarter at its
cable network units, which oversees channels such as Bravo, E!
and the Golf Channel.
Chief Executive Brian Roberts said NBC Universal has "real
momentum, with solid growth in revenue and double-digit cash
flow growth."
NBC also generated $2.1 billion in advance sales for
commercial time for the upcoming TV season after wrapping up the
so-called "upfront" negotiations. NBC confirmed on Wednesday it
secured 7 to 8 percent increases in ad rates above last year.
Wunderlich Securities analyst Matthew Harrigan said NBC
Universal's performance beat his estimates, partly driven by
broadcast network ratings, which benefited from the return of
hit singing show "The Voice" in the second quarter.
"On the TV side you can really see a benefit in primetime
ratings at NBC and a 13 percent increase in advertising revenue,
which was more than people had modeled," he said.
LEGENDARY DEAL
In July, Comcast's movie studio Universal signed Thomas
Tull, the founder of film production company Legendary
Entertainment that made big-budget blockbusters such as "The
Dark Knight" and "Man of Steel", luring him away from rival
Warner Brothers.
NBC Universal CEO Steve Burke said on Thursday that the deal
"will take a while to get moving." He said Legendary will make
its own films that Universal can co-finance, while Legendary
will also co-finance some Universal movies.
"On the big film side, the riskiest and in some ways the
hardest part of the business right now, we will have a partner
in Legendary that has a real passion for that," Burke said.
Comcast posted a second-quarter profit of $1.73 billion, or
65 cents a share, compared with $1.3 billion, or 50 cents a year
ago.
It beat Wall Street analysts' estimates by 2 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $16.27 billion. Analysts, on
average, expected $16 billion.