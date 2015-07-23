Comcast posts in-line results as Internet, NBC Universal units grow

| NEW YORK, July 23
NEW YORK, July 23 Comcast Corp, the
largest U.S. cable operator, posted in-line second-quarter
results, as its high-speed Internet and NBC Universal businesses
grew amid a drop in pay-TV subscriber departures.
Comcast, also the No.1 U.S. high-speed Internet provider,
said on Thursday total revenue rose 11.3 percent to $18.74
billion in the second quarter ended June 30. Analysts on average
had forecast revenue of $18.14 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to Comcast rose 7.3 percent to $2.14
billion, or 84 cents per share, from a year earlier.
Profit was up 10 percent from a year ago to 84 cents per
share after excluding items such as investments and
acquisition-related items, matching Wall Street estimates.
The company, which lost 8,000 video customers last quarter,
reigned in subscriber losses in the second quarter compared to a
year ago. It said 69,000 subscribers departed from April through
June, but it was less than the 144,000 users who left a year
earlier.
Wall Street keeps a close watch on the number of new video
subscribers as pay TV operators fight to keep customers amidst
intense competition from streaming video services such as Dish
Corp's Sling TV.
Earlier this month, Comcast said it is beta testing a new
cable streaming service called Stream, which will broadcast live
TV from HBO and about a dozen other networks for $15 per month.
The new service lets Comcast's Xfinity Internet customers stream
live TV over phones, tablets and laptops.
Comcast's high-speed Internet customer additions dropped 12
percent to 180,000, but revenue from the business rose about 10
percent to $3.1 billion.
Business services revenue increased 20.4 percent to $1.16
billion.
At NBC Universal, revenue rose 20.2 percent to $7.23 billion
from a year earlier.
Revenue at the film studio rose 93 percent from a year
earlier to $2.3 billion, bolstered by its summer blockbusters
"Furious 7" and "Jurassic World."
The Universal theme park business, with its popular "Harry
Potter" attraction in Florida, saw revenue rise 26 percent to
$773 million.
Advertising revenue at cable networks fell 3 percent in the
quarter to $917 million amid a decline in ratings that has hit
networks across the TV industry. The NBC broadcast network's ad
revenue rose a modest 0.3 percent to $1.25 billion.
Shares of Comcast, which abandoned its proposed $45 billion
merger with Time Warner Cable Inc in late April, closed
at $64.50 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Bernard Orr)