UPDATE 1-Comcast profit, subscriber additions top estimates; stock up

(Adds stock split, analyst comment, CEO comment, stock price)
By Anjali Athavaley
Jan 26 Comcast Corp on Thursday
reported quarterly profit and revenue that topped estimates as
the No. 1 U.S. cable operator posted higher sales from its
NBCUniversal cable channels and broadcast networks.
The Philadelphia-based company also said it will buy back $5
billion in stock during 2017 and increased its dividend by 15
percent. It also announced a 2-for-1 stock split in the form of
a dividend payable to shareholders in February.
Shares rose 2.2 percent to $75.05 in Thursday morning
trading.
Comcast is grappling with competition from cheaper streaming
options such as Netflix Inc, which last week reported
strong subscriber numbers in the last quarter of 2016.
Revenue at NBCUniversal, which Comcast acquired in 2011,
rose 13 percent, helped by "Thursday Night Football" and
primetime shows such as "This Is Us."
In the cable business, revenue was up 7 percent as the
company added 385,000 broadband subscribers and 80,000 video
subscribers in the quarter. In November, Comcast made Netflix
available through the cable operator's X1 set-top box.
Phil Cusick, an analyst at JPMorgan, called it a strong
quarter and said video and broadband subscriber numbers were
better than expected.
Comcast gave more details on the wireless service it plans
to launch this year. On a conference call with investors,
Comcast Chief Executive Officer Brian Roberts said the service,
which will run on Verizon Communication Inc's wireless
network, would be bundled with other products and that the
company would be measured in its rollout.
"The goal of the business is to have better bundling with
some of our customers who want to save some of their bill and
get a world class product," Roberts said. "If you can achieve
that we'll see that the economics really work."
Net income rose 16.5 percent to $2.3 billion, or 95 cents a
share, during the fourth quarter.
Excluding items, earnings were 89 cents per share. Revenue
rose 9.2 percent to $21.03 billion.
Analysts expected earnings of 87 cents per share on revenue
of $20.68 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Investors are close watching whether the company faces new
competition if AT&T Inc's proposed $85.4 billion
acquisition of Time Warner Inc is approved by
regulators. AT&T said on Wednesday it expects approval for the
deal later this year.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker and Jeffrey Benkoe)