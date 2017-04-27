Comcast profit tops estimates on video subscribers, film success

| NEW YORK, April 27
quarterly profit topped estimates as the No. 1 U.S. cable
operator added video subscribers, and movies such as "Fifty
Shades Darker" and "Get Out" drove an increase in filmed
entertainment revenue.
Net income attributable to Comcast rose 20.2 percent to
$2.57 billion, or 53 cents a share, during the company's first
quarter ended March 31, the company said on Thursday.
Revenue rose 8.9 percent to $20.46 billion.
Analysts had expected earnings of 44 cents per share and
revenue of $20.12 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Comcast is facing pressure in its cable television business
as younger viewers shun bigger cable bundles in favor of cheaper
streaming options such as Netflix Inc.
The company has been investing in improving its customer
service and has tried to make its X1 platform a destination for
a variety of content. Last year, Comcast made Netflix available
through its X1 set top box and announced a similar deal with
Alphabet Inc's YouTube in February.
The company also plans to offer a wireless service later
this year in the hopes of increasing customer loyalty.
The service, called Xfinity Mobile, will launch on
Verizon Communications Inc's airwaves as part of a 2011
agreement between the companies.
Revenue in Comcast's cable business rose 5.8 percent as the
company added 42,000 video subscribers and 429,000 broadband
subscribers in the quarter.
NBCUniversal sales rose 14.7 percent, helped by a 43.2
percent increase in filmed entertainment revenue.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley)