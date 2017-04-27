UPDATE 4-Comcast profit tops views on subscriber growth, movie hits

(Adds analyst comment, updates share price)
By Anjali Athavaley
NEW YORK, April 27 Comcast Corp's
quarterly profit topped estimates on strong growth in cable and
internet subscribers and hits such as "Fifty Shades Darker" and
"Get Out" boosted movie revenue, the No. 1 U.S. cable operator
said on Thursday.
Shares rose as much as 4 percent to a record high in early
trading and were last at $39.91, up 3 percent from Wednesday's
close.
Comcast's cable television business is under pressure as
younger viewers shun cable bundles in favor of cheaper streaming
options such as Netflix Inc.
The company has been investing in customer service and is
offering the X1 set-top platform for a variety of content. Last
year, Comcast made Netflix available through X1 and announced a
similar deal with Alphabet Inc's YouTube in February.
Revenue in Comcast's cable business rose 5.8 percent as the
company added 42,000 video subscribers and 429,000 broadband
subscribers in the quarter, which industry analysts considered
to be strong growth.
The company also plans to offer a wireless service later
this year in hope of increasing customer loyalty. The service,
called Xfinity Mobile, will launch on Verizon Communications
Inc's airwaves as part of a 2011 agreement between the
companies.
"We believe wireless represents the next massive opportunity
for cable and this has yet to be embraced by investors," wrote
Jonathan Chaplin, an analyst at New Street Research.
Industry analysts have speculated that Comcast's entry into
the wireless market could mean it wants to buy a U.S. wireless
carrier such as T-Mobile US Inc or Verizon.
Verizon Chief Executive Officer Lowell McAdam said in an
interview with Bloomberg last week that he is open to deal talks
with companies ranging from Comcast to Walt Disney Co.
“We are very content with the company we’ve got,” Comcast
CEO Brian Roberts told CNBC on Thursday when asked about
McAdam’s comments.
Sales in its NBCUniversal unit were up 14.7 percent, helped
by a 43.2 percent increase in filmed entertainment revenue.
Net income attributable to the company rose 20.2 percent to
$2.57 billion, or 53 cents a share, in the first quarter.
Revenue jumped 8.9 percent to $20.46 billion.
Analysts expected earnings of 44 cents per share on revenue
of $20.12 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Additional reporting by Anna Driver in New York; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe and Nick Zieminski)