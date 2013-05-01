版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 1日 星期三 19:06 BJT

Comcast reports higher profit, revenue in first quarter

May 1 Comcast Corp posted higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by strength on the cable side of the business.

The leading U.S. cable TV provider, which also owns broadcaster NBC Universal, posted first-quarter profit of $1.4 billion, or 54 cents a share, compared with $1.22 billion or 45 cents a year ago.

Excluding revenue from Comcast's sale of spectrum, the company posted EPS of 51 per share.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $15.31 billion. Analysts, on average, expected of $15.38 billion.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐