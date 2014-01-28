版本:
Comcast adds video customers, fourth-quarter revenue rises

Jan 28 Comcast Corp posted higher fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as the largest U.S. cable provider added quarterly cable video subscribers for the first time in more than six years.

Comcast, which also owns NBC Universal, increased its dividend, authorized a new $7.5 billion stock repurchase program and said it would buy back $3 billion in stock this year.

Comcast recorded fourth-quarter net income of $1.91 billion, or 72 cents a share, compared with $1.52 billion, or 56 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $16.92 billion, above analysts' estimates of $16.625 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company added 43,000 video subscribers, which beat estimates of a gain of 1,600 customers, according to StreetAccount estimates.
