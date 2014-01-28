Comcast adds video customers, fourth-quarter revenue rises

Jan 28 Comcast Corp posted higher
fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as the largest U.S. cable
provider added quarterly cable video subscribers for the first
time in more than six years.
Comcast, which also owns NBC Universal, increased its
dividend, authorized a new $7.5 billion stock repurchase program
and said it would buy back $3 billion in stock this year.
Comcast recorded fourth-quarter net income of $1.91 billion,
or 72 cents a share, compared with $1.52 billion, or 56 cents
per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $16.92 billion, above analysts'
estimates of $16.625 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company added 43,000 video subscribers, which beat
estimates of a gain of 1,600 customers, according to
StreetAccount estimates.