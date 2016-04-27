CORRECTED-Comcast tops estimates, posts video subscriber gains

(Corrects film studio revenue in paragraph 12 from $167 million
to $1.4 billion, down 4.3 percent, and theme parks revenue in
paragraph 13 from $375 million to $1.03 billion, up 58 percent)
By Malathi Nayak
NEW YORK, April 27 Comcast Corp on Wednesday
posted better-than-expected results, bolstered by the biggest
first-quarter gain in pay-TV customers in nine years and growth
in its business services, high-speed Internet and entertainment
units.
The largest U.S. cable operator said total revenue rose 5.3
percent to $18.8 billion, beating analysts' consensus estimate
of $18.64 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to Comcast grew 3.6 percent from the
year-ago period to $2.13 billion, or 87 cents per share, the
company said in a statement.
Profit of 84 cents per share, excluding gains from sales and
acquisition-related items, surpassed analysts' consensus
estimate of 79 cents.
Comcast, based in Philadelphia, added 53,000 pay-TV
subscribers in the quarter ended March 31, after losing 8,000 in
the year-ago period.
The number of new television subscribers is closely followed
on Wall Street as pay-TV operators fight to keep customers from
switching to lower-priced video streaming services such as
Netflix Inc and Hulu.
Comcast has been investing to improve customer service
and enhance features of its set-top boxes and TV interface to
retain and attract subscribers. The company has also rolled out
slimmer bundles of TV channels and online video streaming
services.
Comcast and rivals such as satellite-TV operators Dish
Network Corp and AT&T Inc have raised 2016 rates to cover rising
costs to provide broadcast programs and sports content.
Comcast's business services unit posted $1.3 billion in
revenue, up 18 percent from a year ago.
Comcast, which is also the largest U.S. high-speed Internet
provider, said Internet revenue grew 8 percent to $3.3 billion,
as customer additions rose 8 percent to 438,000. The gain was
the biggest for any first quarter in four years.
The NBCUniversal division, which includes news cable
networks, NBC, Telemundo, film studios and theme parks, posted a
4 percent rise in overall revenue to $6.9 billion.
Revenue at its Universal film studio, which did not have
major releases in the first quarter, totaled $1.4 billion, down
4.3 percent from a year earlier, when its "Fifty Shades of Grey"
turned out to be a blockbuster.
Revenue at Universal theme parks soared 58 percent to $1.03
billion, boosted by Harry Potter attractions and the addition of
Universal Studios Japan. Comcast bought a majority stake in the
Japanese studio for $1.5 billion in September.
Advertising revenue at cable networks were unchanged from a
year ago at $851 million. Ad revenue at broadcast networks
dipped 17.2 percent from a year to 1.3 billion.
Shares of Comcast closed at $61.05 on Nasdaq on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Richard Chang)