UPDATE 2-Comcast beats estimates, gains video subscribers

NEW YORK, April 27 Comcast Corp
reported better-than-expected results on Wednesday, reaping the
rewards of its biggest first-quarter jump in pay-TV customers in
nine years and as its business service, high-speed Internet and
entertainment units grew.
The largest U.S. cable operator said total revenue rose 5.3
percent to $18.8 billion, beating analysts' consensus estimate
of $18.64 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to Comcast grew 3.6 percent from the
year-ago period to $2.13 billion, or 87 cents a share.
Profit of 84 cents per share, excluding gains from sales and
acquisition-related items, surpassed analysts' consensus
estimate of 79 cents.
Shares of Comcast rose 0.4 percent to close at $61.30.
The company is in talks to buy Hollywood studio owner
DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc, known for movie franchises
such as "Shrek" and "KungFu Panda," for over $3 billion, The
Wall street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar
with the matter. Executives did not comment on merger and
acquisition plans during an earnings conference call.
Comcast is likely interested in DreamWorks' content library
and intellectual property, MoffettNathanson analyst Craig
Moffett said in a research note.
Revenue at the NBCUniversal division, which Comcast acquired
in 2011 and includes NBC, film studios and theme parks, grew 4
percent to $6.9 billion.
At its Universal film studio, which did not have major
releases in the quarter, revenue fell 4.3 percent to $1.4
billion from a year earlier, when its "Fifty Shades of Grey"
turned out to be a blockbuster.
THEME PARKS
Revenue at Universal theme parks soared 58 percent to $1.03
billion, boosted by Harry Potter attractions and the addition of
Universal Studios Japan. Comcast bought a majority stake in the
Japanese studio for $1.5 billion in September.
"Theme parks must be viewed as a foundational element of the
Comcast story, and no doubt is a big part of their interest in
DreamWorks,"Moffett said.
Philadelphia-based Comcast added 53,000 pay-TV subscribers
in the quarter ended March 31 after losing 8,000 a year earlier.
The number of new television subscribers is closely followed
by analysts as pay-TV operators compete to keep customers from
switching to lower-priced video streaming services such as
Netflix Inc and Hulu.
Comcast has been investing to improve customer service
and enhance features of its set-top boxes and TV interface to
retain and attract subscribers.
Its business services unit posted $1.3 billion in revenue,
up 18 percent from a year ago.
Comcast, which is also the largest U.S. high-speed Internet
provider, said Internet revenue grew 8 percent to $3.3 billion,
as customer additions rose 8 percent to 438,000.
