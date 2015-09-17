Comcast reaches $33 mln settlement with California over privacy violations

Sept 17 Comcast Corp has reached a $33
million settlement with California over allegations that the
cable company posted personal details of customers online, state
Attorney General Kamala Harris said in a statement on Thursday.
As part of the agreement with the California Department of
Justice and the California Public Utilities Commission, Comcast
must pay $25 million in penalties and investigative costs to the
to the two departments, the statement said.
Comcast will also pay about $8 million in additional
restitution to customers whose numbers were improperly
disclosed.
"This settlement provides meaningful relief to victims (and)
brings greater transparency to Comcast's privacy practices,"
Harris said.
The departments alleged that Comcast had posted names, phone
numbers and addresses of "tens of thousands" of customers who
had paid for unlisted voice over internet protocol (VOIP) phone
service.
Comcast will refund all fees paid for unlisted service to
about 75,000 customers whose information was disclosed over a
two-year period. The company will also pay each of these
customers an additional $100, the statement said.
As part of the judgment filed in the Alameda Superior Court,
Comcast has agreed to a permanent injunction that requires it
strengthen restrictions placed on its vendors' use of personal
information about customers, the statement said.
The settlement also provides for further monetary relief to
individuals who have identified personal safety concerns related
to the disclosure of their personal information.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)