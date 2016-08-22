Comcast's Golf Channel beats appeal over Allen Stanford fraud

Aug 22 A federal appeals court on Monday said
Comcast Corp's Golf Channel need not repay $5.9
million it had received from convicted swindler Allen Stanford
in exchange for services aimed at furthering his
multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said
the payment was not fraudulent because reasonable creditors
would have deemed the network's sponsorship of the men's
Stanford St Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, to have had
sufficient "value."
Ralph Janvey, a court-appointed receiver for Stanford's
companies, had argued that the sponsorship, in which Golf
Channel aired hundreds of commercials for Stanford, had no real
value because they furthered the Ponzi scheme.
But the appeals court disagreed, saying that Golf Channel
could have sold the air time to another buyer at market rates.
The appeals court had ruled for Janvey in March 2015, but
later threw its ruling out so the Texas Supreme Court could
explain what "value" meant under a state law governing
fraudulent transactions.
Monday's decision restored a November 2013 ruling for Golf
Channel by a lower court judge.
Janvey is trying to recoup as much money as possible for
Stanford's victims. A lawyer for Janvey had no immediate
comment.
Stanford was convicted in March 2012 for running what
prosecutors called a $7.2 billion Ponzi scheme centered on
fraudulent certificates of deposit from his Antigua-based bank.
He is serving a 110-year prison term.
The case is Janvey v. Golf Channel Inc, 5th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals, No. 13-11305.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)