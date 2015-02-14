California Public Utilities Commission recommends to approve Comcast merger

Feb 14 Comcast Corp said on Friday
that a California Public Utilities Commission Administrative
(CPUC) law judge recommended to approve its pending $45 billion
merger with Time Warner Cable and related transactions
with Charter Communications.
The approval, characterized by Comcast as an "important
step" for the overall regulatory process, was proposed with a
set of conditions, including making broadband available to
un-served and under-served communities.
Approval from California, the most populous U.S. state, is
just one of a series of state and federal hurdles Comcast needs
to clear to close the merger.
Comcast Executive Vice President David Cohen said the
company was reviewing the proposed decision but that some of the
recommended conditions "could prevent the full benefits of this
transaction being realized by Californians, and create a more
intrusive regulatory regime where innovative services could be
hampered rather than helped."
In a statement, Cohen specifically cited the penetration
rates and said the time frame related to making broadband more
widely available to communities lacking service was "simply
unattainable under market conditions."
"We look forward to working with the Commission as it
creates conditions to approve this transaction that are fair to
consumers in California and to our company," he said.
The overall approval of Comcast's acquisition of Time Warner
has been closely watched especially as regulators propose rules
that adhere to net neutrality, or the notion that all internet
providers should treat all web traffic equally.
Comcast said it already has the vast majority of state and
local approvals necessary to close the deal. It is working with
the Federal Communications Commission and the Department of
Justice toward a close in early 2015.
