Comcast says Time Warner deal going 'full steam ahead'

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 12 Comcast Corp's
merger with Time Warner Cable Inc is going "full steam
ahead" despite uncertainty around new rules governing net
neutrality, Comcast Chief Executive Officer Brian Roberts told
reporters on Wednesday.
The deal, which would create the largest U.S. cable
Internet provider, is in its final phases and remains on track
to close, he said at a Comcast press event in San Francisco.
Shares in both companies fell sharply on Monday, after
President Barack Obama declared that Internet service providers
should be regulated like public utilities, touching off protests
from cable and telecoms companies. Some analysts thought his
comments cast uncertainty over how regulators intended to
implement the principle of net neutrality, and in turn cast
doubt on the merger deal.
(Reporting by Christina Farr; Editing by Chris Reese)