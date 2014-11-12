UPDATE 1-Comcast says Time Warner deal going 'full steam ahead'

(Adds CEO's precise comments)
By Christina Farr
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 12 Comcast Corp's
merger with Time Warner Cable Inc is going "full steam
ahead" despite uncertainty around new rules governing net
neutrality, Comcast Chief Executive Officer Brian Roberts told
reporters on Wednesday.
The deal, which would create the largest U.S. cable
Internet provider, is in its final phases and remains on track
to close, he said at a Comcast press event in San Francisco.
Shares of both companies fell sharply on Monday, after
President Barack Obama declared that Internet service providers
should be regulated like public utilities, touching off protests
from cable and telecoms companies.
Some analysts thought his comments cast uncertainty over how
regulators intended to implement the principle of net
neutrality, and in turn cast doubt on the merger deal.
"We are in the final stages of public comment. Sometimes
things get slowed down in that phase," Roberts said. "We are
full steam ahead."
Opponents to the deal have raised concerns that the sheer
size of the eventually merged company would give it too much
control over what Americans can watch on television and do
online, as Comcast boosts its power as a buyer of web and pay-TV
content.
If approved by regulators, the merger would result in a
company that would serve just under 30 percent of the U.S. pay
television video market. The merged provider would also serve
between 20 percent and 40 percent of U.S. broadband subscribers,
depending on whether wireless broadband offered by telecom
companies is included, Comcast has said.
(Editing by Bernard Orr)