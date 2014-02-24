版本:
Senate committee sets date for Comcast, Time Warner Cable hearing

WASHINGTON Feb 24 The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee plans to hold a hearing on March 26 to examine how the proposed merger of Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc would affect consumers, the committee's chairman said on Monday.

Although U.S. lawmakers have no formal role in reviewing mergers and acquisitions, Senator Patrick Leahy, a Vermont Democrat, said in a statement that the deal "touches on important policy questions" about how Americans access pay TV and the Internet.

"It also presents a critical moment to discuss net neutrality principles that have allowed the Internet to remain an open marketplace for ideas," Leahy said.
